Megan Thee Stallion Blames “Greedy Ass Men” For Label War With 1501

Megan Thee Stallion aired out Carl Crawford after his label 1501 Certified Entertainment countersued her in a battle over her contract.

Megan Thee Stallion blasted Carl Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment for countersuing her in a series of Twitter posts.

The Billboard chart-topping rapper lashed out after Crawford and 1501 filed a lawsuit against her on Monday (March 21). Megan Thee Stallion vented about her beef with the label, criticizing Crawford’s actions in particular.

“First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money,” she wrote. “now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”

She continued, “Let me gooo lol. Greedy ass men.”

Last month, Megan Thee Stallion sued 1501 after the label refused to acknowledge her Something For Thee Hotties project as an album. In a countersuit, 1501 claimed her release failed to meet the contractual requirements to be considered an album.

1501 says Megan Thee Stallion still owes the label two albums. She contends Something For Thee Hotties is an album, which means she’d fulfill her contract once she releases another project with a runtime of at least 45 minutes.

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 have been at odds for the past two years. She’s previously accused Crawford of being a bully and suggested he doesn’t know what’s going on with his business. She called out his behavior again in her latest Twitter tirade about the label.

“My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME),” she wrote. “why this grown ass man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke ass label.”

She added, “I choose not to say nothing back abt court and address s### online but im getting tired of being painted the BAD GUY 2/47 the last girl on 1501 mad at this man too !”