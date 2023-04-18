Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Depressed After Tory Lanez Shot Her And Didn’t Want To Rap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion penned an open letter to explain the trauma she went through and how she battled depression after being shot by Tory Lanez.

In a powerful open letter for Elle Magazine, Megan Thee Stallion adamantly refused to call herself a victim after being shot by Tory Lanez, who was convicted of the crime in December 2022.

Instead, she chose to identify as a survivor, overcoming both the physical assault and the public humiliation that followed. She also detailed her journey of overcoming depression after the shooting.

In the letter, Megan stated, “As I reflected on the past three years, I viewed myself as a survivor because I truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

She described how her attacker, Tory Lanez, had made light of her trauma, spreading false narratives about the events on the night of July 12th, 2020.

Megan wrote, “Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day? Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle.”

Megan also shared her emotional struggle with depression after the shooting. She revealed, “The truth is that I started falling into a depression. I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about. I wondered if people even cared anymore.”

When the guilty verdict came on December 23rd, 2022, it was more than just vindication for her; it was a victory for every woman who had ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.

Despite these challenges, Megan persevered and continued her career, even as some peers in the music industry mocked her trauma.

“I’ve spent the last few months off social media and taking time off for myself, spending time with my dogs, hanging out with my manager, Farris, and doing a lot of praying,” Megan revealed.