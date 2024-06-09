Megan Thee Stallion Fans Rally Following Alleged Sex Tape Leak

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

On Saturday (June 8), an alleged sex tape of the rapper started making the rounds, but it was likely made using A.I.

Megan Thee Stallion fans have rallied together in support of the Grammy Award-winning rapper after she appeared to fall victim to a cyber prank. On Saturday (June 8), an alleged sex tape of Megan Thee Stallion started making the rounds, but it was likely created using artificial intelligence.

Less than 24 hours later, the hashtag “WELOVEYOUMEGAN” became a battle cry for her legion of fans, who were outraged that somebody would stoop so low—especially after everything she’s endured over the past few years. As one person wrote, “My dearest Megan you are so cool and so talented and beautiful and LOVED! I admire your dedication to your craft and your continuous ability to prevail over those who want to see you fail. THAT IS NOT happening on my watch, I got you girl.”

Another pointed out all of her accolades, adding, Nicki Minaj in her 20s: Never won a Grammy. Got a #1. Graduated College. Collabed with Beyoncé. Sold out arena tours. Megan did all of that. That’s why some are bitter every time she shines. #WeLoveYouMegan.”

The controversy seemed to leak into Megan Thee Stallion’s live performance in Tampa, Florida. A video posted to Twitter (X) shows her momentarily breaking down and crying onstage.

I want to fight whoever made her cry. F### y’all.#WeLoveYouMegan

pic.twitter.com/WMZgVoI80B — meganscult (@meganscult) June 9, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion addressed the purported breach in a tweet and condemned those still praying for her downfall. She wrote, ““It’s really sick how y’all go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning,” she wrote on Twitter. “Y’all going too far, Fake a$$ sh##. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it.”

The Houston native has continuously been the subject of scrutiny online in the wake of the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting incident. More recently, she was a punchline in Eminem’s new single, “Houdini,” in which he raps, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat? (Ha!).”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour continues in New Orleans on Monday (June 10).