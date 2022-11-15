Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against 1501 Ent. Over AMAs 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion filed a restraining order against her record label, 1501 Entertainment, for trying to obstruct her AMAs nomination.

Megan Thee Stallion is in the running to win Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist at this weekend’s American Music Awards (Nov. 20), but a new report reveals the Houston native needed a court to intervene after her label tried to block her from using her music.

The Houston native is embroiled in a bitter contract dispute with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment. Megan Thee Stallion believes she has fulfilled the terms of her contract, but 1501 disagrees.

The latest legal action reportedly saw a Texas judge grant the “Plan B” rapper a temporary restraining order against the label and her distributor, 300 Entertainment. TMZ reports Megan Thee Stallion took legal action claiming 1501 took “threatening and retaliatory” steps to prevent Megan from using her own music in connection with the AMAs.

While she does not detail the steps 1501 and/or 300 Entertainment allegedly made, the judge ruled in her favor. According to TMZ neither company can interfere with the AMAs using Megan’s music.

The judge issued a hearing for the label to respond to the accusations. However, the court date is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2 days after the AMA’s this Sunday, and will therefore have no bearing on the awards show.

Meanwhile, as reported by AllHipHop.com Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean settled a lawsuit with two Detroit rappers accusing them of copyright infringement.

Duawn “Go Hard Major” Payne and Harrell “H Matic” James claimed the famous pair ripped off their 2012 song “Krazy.” . They argued Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz’s 2020 track “Go Crazy,” was “strikingly similar” to their song.