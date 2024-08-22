Megan Thee Stallion Lands First Award Show Hosting Gig

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is hosting the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. She is also nominated for five awards.

MTV recruited Megan Thee Stallion to host the 2024 Video Music Awards. This year’s VMAs will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on September 11.

“Hotties I’m hosting THEE 2024 @vmas,” Megan informed her fans on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Tune in September 11 #MeganTheeVMAsHost.”

Megan dug up an old post of her celebrating her first VMAs in 2019. She reflected on what she said five years ago and dubbed this year’s event the Hot Girl VMAs.

“Wow kept my promise to thee hotties and LEVELED UP,” she wrote. “NOW ITS THEE HOTGIRL VMAS.”

Megan takes over the VMAs after dropping her self-titled album in June. The project featured her viral hit “Mamushi.”

Wow 🥹💪🏾 kept my promise to thee hotties and LEVELED UP 🔥🔥🔥🔥NOW ITS THEE HOTGIRL VMAS 🧑🏾‍🚀⭐️ https://t.co/kTPMU3GT4A — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 22, 2024

The 2024 VMAs mark Megan’s first time hosting an awards show, but she does have host experience. She previously hosted Saturday Night Live and once co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Megan was nominated for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including “Best Collaboration” with her tourmate Glorilla. Big Glo is scheduled to perform at the show.

MTV booked Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, and more to perform at the 2024 VMAs. Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform. Past recipients include Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Missy Elliott, LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys.

“Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon,” Paramount executive Bruce Gillmer said. “With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display LIVE on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits.

The 2024 VMAs were originally scheduled for September 10. MTV moved the event to September 11 to avoid a conflict with the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.