Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Post Malone, Future & Doja Cat Earn Webby Award Nominations

The honor recognizes excellence on the internet.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the nominees for the 27th Annual Webby Awards. Several music stars made it onto the list of finalists.

“The Webbys is in a unique position–every year we have the opportunity to see pivotal industry trends play out through our Nominees,” said Ciel VanderVeen, Managing Director of The Webby Awards. “This year was no exception; not only were we blown away by the creativity and quality of the work, but we were inspired by the teams that created new innovations with AI technologies, built new responsible products, and so much more.”

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls scored a nod for Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft. Amazon Prime Video series from R&B/Pop singer Lizzo has to compete for the Webby against Julian Shapiro-Barnum, Marlon Wayans, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Fallon.

Post Malone Receives Multiple Webby Award Noms

The General Video category at this year’s Webby Awards includes Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience, Gap Years, Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr, and Sublime’s Behind The Cover: 40oz To Freedom.

Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience also picked up a Webby nomination for Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features. Post Malone’s concert special must contend with AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert, Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat, The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience, and Gorillaz Presents.

Fans Can Help Decide The Best Of The Internet

The Music Video category contains Webby Award nominations for “Bad Man” by Disturbed, “Wait For U” by Future featuring Drake, “Compliance” by Muse, “Eleanor” by Hot Chip, and “Beautiful (2022 Version)” by Christina Aguilera.

In addition, Planet Her album creator Doja Cat landed a nomination for Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign. That Webby Award will go to Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership, FIFA 23 x TED LASSO, High Valyrian Lessons, The Coors Light, or Mind Ordering.

To see the full list of nominees for the 27th Annual Webby Awards and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards visit webbyawards.com.