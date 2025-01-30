EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion’s Lawsuit Shakes Milagro Gramz Into Submission

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is on the verge of a major legal victory, as Milagro Cooper scrambles to settle a defamation lawsuit.

Megan Thee Stallion could walk away with a huge legal victory as Milagro Gramz, the blogger at the center of a vicious smear campaign, is now desperately trying to settle.

AllHipHop.com can exclusively reveal Milagro Gramz has submitted formal settlement proposals in Megan’s defamation lawsuit, signaling she wants out before things get worse.

The move comes after months of legal warfare, with Megan, who accuses Milagro Gramz of pushing false and malicious claims about her to discredit her testimony in the Tory Lanez shooting case.

Megan’s lawsuit alleges that the blogger acted as a “hired gun” for Tory Lanez, a convicted felon who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting the rapper in 2020.

With Lanez behind bars, Megan contends that Milagro Gramz has been carrying on his campaign of harassment, falsely branding her a liar and an alcoholic and even suggesting she is “legally retarded” and in need of a guardian.

The legal filings further allege that Gramz amplified a deepfake explicit video falsely depicting Megan, directing her 100,000+ followers to view the graphic material online.

Megan’s attorneys argue that Milagro Gramz’ conduct goes beyond free speech and into the realm of defamation, cyberstalking and the promotion of altered sexual depictions, all of which carry serious legal consequences.

With the case moving full speed ahead, Milagro Gramz appears to be backpedaling hard, offering to settle before a potential trial could bring financial damage.

The settlement proposals cover three counts in the lawsuit: Promotion of an Altered Sexual Depiction, Cyberstalking and Invasion of Privacy, False Light.

The only claim left to litigate—should Megan accept—would be a count of Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

Under Florida laws, settlement offers in civil cases like this typically involve monetary compensation in exchange for the plaintiff—Megan—agreeing to drop specific claims.

On the other hand, should she decline, Megan could push forward toward a full trial, where a jury could not only award her damages but also issue a formal ruling against Milagro Gramz to further clear the rapper’s name in the public eye.

Milagro Gramz’s offer to settle comes after months of aggressively fighting the lawsuit, where she repeatedly tried to get the case dismissed.

Her legal team previously argued that she was simply expressing opinions about a high-profile trial.

Megan’s attorneys, however, shot that argument down, citing clear defamatory statements and proving that she spread verifiable falsehoods.