Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music Is On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hotties can expect something from the Grammy winner soon.

Megan Thee Stallion made her return to the music scene this year as a guest on Cardi B’s “Bongos” single. Apparently, the Hot Girl Coach will have her own new tunes coming soon.

Megan Thee Stallion recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an interview. The conversation included Meg discussing whether she plans to release any of her tracks in the near future.

“I like to surprise the Hotties so I’m not gonna say how soon. But just be expecting it. Everybody knows spooky season is my favorite season, so just be on point,” teased the Roc Nation-backed MC.

Megan Thee Stallion released the Something for Thee Hotties compilation in October 2021. She followed that project with her sophomore studio LP, Traumazine, in August of last year.

Cardi B’s “Bongos” featuring Megan Thee Stallion dropped on September 8 of this year. The Grammy winners’ latest collaboration debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Previously, the two stars linked up for the Hot 100 chart-topping “WAP” in 2020. Meg also scored a Number One with 2020’s “Savage” featuring Beyoncé. She currently has three Top 10 hits in her catalog.

In addition, Megan partnered with the Frito-Lay company for the Flamin’ Hot University campaign. Melody Ehsani designed a limited-edition merchandise collection. Proceeds from the merch will help establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at Texas Southern University.