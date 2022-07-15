Megan Thee Stallion Plays Hypewoman For Twerking Erykah Badu 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion proved that twerking fever is contagious after she enticed the queen of chill vibes, Erykah Badu, onstage to get low.

The Houston Hottie took to Instagram to share a couple of clips from some of her recent big stage performances. One displayed a distinctly different side of the “On & On” songstress known for her mellow nature.

“When I tell yallll my girl @erykahbadu shocked thee sh*t outta me👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😂😂😂,” Megan Thee Stallion penned in the caption.

Erykah Badu Twerks For Megan Thee Stallion

Erykah Badu surprised both Meg and the audience as she popped her booty to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Kitty Kat.”

“I did not know she was bout to get up here and cut up like this in Switzerland 🇨🇭” Megan added. “Real mf TEXAS S### REAL MF HOT GIRL S###😛😛.” Check out Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu in the clip below.

Meanwhile, another of the “Plan B” rapper’s recent IG videos caught the eye of her boo, Pardison Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion displayed her impressive knee strength in a clip taken during her set at the U.K.’s Wireless Festival earlier this week.

“He said are you tiredddd I look back like boy pleaseeee😛” she wrote. Pardi took to the comments section noting, “Aww look at my lil mustache Warmer 😏”

However, Megan Thee Stallion attracted more than just the attention of her man. Another couple of female rappers jumped in the comments to praise her twerking skills.

“You off the chain sis! 😍😍😍,” JT wrote, while her fellow City Girl Yung Miami added, “I wanna ride, I wanna ride, I wanna ride 😍😍.”

Megan Thee Stallion had fans in a frenzy with another series of videos flexing her dancing skills while chilling in between tour dates last month. Check out the video below.