Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Mugler For “Plan B” Music Video

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion published the official music video for her “Plan B” single. The Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino-directed visuals bring together Hip Hop and fashion.

Casey Cadwadaller is the creative director of the French fashion house Mugler. Cadwallader also created the custom looks that Megan wears in the “Plan B” video.

Hot Girl Meg originally dropped “Plan B” as an audio release on April 22. The Rob Holladay-produced track peaked at #29 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart at the beginning of May.





Previously this year, Megan Thee Stallion put out “Sweetest Pie” with Pop performer Dua Lipa. That collaboration managed to make it into the Hot 100’s Top 20 by landing at #15.

Megan’s catalog also contains the Tina Snow and Suga EPs. The Houston, Texas native presented her debut studio LP, Good News, in November 2020. The Something for Thee Hotties compilation dropped in 2021.

This year has seen Megan Thee Stallion win Top Rap Female Artist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for the second consecutive year. She also received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards.