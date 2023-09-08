Megan Thee Stallion Praises Cardi B For Being One Of The Only Women To Have Her Back 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion thanked her “Bongos” collaborator Cardi B for always being real with her throughout the tough times.

Megan Thee Stallion is showing love to Cardi B for being one of the only genuine people in a “f##### up’ industry.

The rap icons jumped on Instagram Live Friday night to celebrate the arrival of their new single, “Bongos.” During the chat, Megan Thee Stallion told a coy Cardi B just how much she values their friendship.

The H-Town hottie explained that she’s in a space in life where she only wants to be around people who give her good energy.

“I have literally created boundaries,” Megan stated, adding, “Cardi is somebody that I want in my space, in my energy.” She explained that “it’s so easy” to work with the NYC rapper because of her great vibe and energy.

Furthermore, Megan, who received a steady stream of criticism after accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet, said Cardi B is one of the only women in the industry to show her unwavering support.

“She’s been nothing but real to me. The industry is so f##### up,” Megan continued. “But this girl is probably the only girl who has been this consistent, and this real and this just great of a person to me. So, I just wanna say, Cardi, I really love you so much and I really appreciate it.”

Megan continued, telling Cardi, “At a time you could have jumped ship, you never jumped ship. And you’ve always been rocking with me and I’m just so appreciative.”

Cardi B Tells Megan Thee Stallion “I Be Fighting In The Back”

A “shy” Cardi B told Megan that while she’s sometimes unsure about contacting her, she fights for her behind the scenes.

“I be fighting in the back, b####!” Cardi B declared before Megan replied, “Just know we fighting for each other.”

Watch the full IG Live below.

The “WAP” collaborators dropped their new joint single on Friday (September 8). Watch Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion join forces once again in the “Bongos,” visuals below.