Megan Thee Stallion Reacts To The Rock Wanting To Be Her Pet

The ‘Traumazine’ album creator used to watch wrestling.

During his promotional run for DC League of Super-Pets, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson namedropped Megan Thee Stallion. The Rock’s comment generated headlines in the Hip Hop world.

“Megan Thee Stallion,” replied The Rock when asked what celebrity he would like to be a pet for. When asked why Meg, the former WWE wrestler said, “We don’t have to talk about that.”

SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up spoke to Megan Thee Stallion to promote her new Traumazine album. The interview included Meg responding to The Rock’s shoutout.

“That’s kind of like legendary. I’m kind of epic,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “I used to watch wrestling all the time and being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is, how much of a megastar he is, and he wanna be my pet. Like period. We made it. We might be a little famous.”

While Meg seemed excited by The Rock’s tongue-in-cheek confession, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper’s boyfriend responded in a different way. New York-based emcee Pardison Fontaine ended up walking back his original tweets.

“All our dogs [are] named after #s… Just teach ya wife how to use seasoning… You’ll be iight… Moana is the s### tho,” posted Pardison Fontaine in response to The Rock.

The Under8ed album creator also added, “The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my s### 🗿. I deleted it (yesterday)… [because] it seems like [people] took it wrong… thought maybe my joke was in poor taste 😂.”