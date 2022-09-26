Megan Thee Stallion Says “I Do What I Want With My Body” Amid DaBaby’s Claims They Slept Together 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion used a recent performance to send a message to anyone who has an opinion on what she does with her body.

Megan Thee Stallion made headlines last week after DaBaby dished the dirt on their alleged dalliances on his new album.

The Cleveland, Ohio native uses “Boogeyman,” featured on his new offering Baby 2 Baby, to claim he was intimate with the “W.A.P’ rapper. He also reveals that he was waiting for his album to dish the dirt on their alleged encounters.

“The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f##### on Megan Thee Stallion,” DaBaby raps. “Waited to say that s### on my next album.” He also said, “Hit it the day before too/ But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

While Megan Thee Stallion has not addressed DaBaby’s remarks, she had a few words for anyone concerned with what she does with her body. She shared the message during her performance at iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday night (Sept. 24).

Megantheestallion speaks on body positivity following dababy dropping song revealing that he smashed her 👀 thoughts 💭? pic.twitter.com/x2oZlpfzWJ — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) September 26, 2022

“So, look. I don’t know about y’all,” Megan began, sashaying across the stage. She continued, “But I love my body. I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body.”

The audience cheered her along as she paused for dramatic effect while using her facial expression to add extra emphasis.

“Cos it’s who?” she asked the crowd before answering, “My body…oh okay. If you love your body, let me hear you make some noise.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion launched a new website called “Bad B###### Have Bad Days Too” to direct her fans to mental health resources.

Megan shared a post from Twitter user Shea Jordan Smith announcing the site. “Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl s###.”

Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl s###.https://t.co/dUAnYKW0mb pic.twitter.com/b8sSO9oiba — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) September 25, 2022

The site takes its name from a line in “Anxiety,” featured on her latest album, Traumazine. It connects users to a number of free therapy organizations and helplines for those suffering from mental health. Megan also offers resource directories for projects benefiting the Black community.