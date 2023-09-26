Megan The Stallion Declares She’s The “Real” H-Town Hottie Following Alleged Drake Shade 

Megan Thee Stallion stunned fans in her hometown over the weekend, joining Beyoncé for a surprise appearance at the Renaissance World Tour stop at Houston’s NRG Stadium.
The duo gave each other their flowers while performing “Savage (Remix)” three years after collaborating on the track.
“Don’t she make you proud?” Beyoncé asked the crowd after Megan Thee Stallion rapped. “She makes me proud. I love you, girl.”
“I love you, Beyoncé!” Megan replied as the crowd cheered on their performance.
On Monday (September 25) the three-time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to show off her Renaissance Tour outfit. She posted a carousel of stunning images featuring her camouflage bodysuit with a behind-the-scenes glance of her readying for the show.
While many in the comment section gushed over her good looks and curvaceous figure, other eagle-eyed fans responded to her caption.
“Thee real Htown Hottie,” Megan The Stallion wrote alongside her post.
“Not THAT megan… THIS MEGAN,” read several comments, referencing a remark Drake recently made while onstage in Houston.
During a break at his It’s All A Blur tour stop in the city last week, the OVO founder shouted out his longtime friend and photographer Megan Sumpton aka MegYuup.
“I gotta give a shout-out to somebody here that’s known me since the beginning of my career. Her name is Megan. Meg Sumpton. MegYuup. Whatever you know her as,” Drake said. “She’s been with me since day one like real s###. She built this s### with me. Real H-Town legend.”
“Shoutout to Meg one time. Not that Meg. This Meg,” he added while pointing at Sumpton.
Many fans were convinced that this was more Megan Thee Stallion shade from Drake after he seemingly referenced her getting shot by Tory Lanez on the Her Loss cut “Circo Loco.”