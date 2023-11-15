Megan Thee Stallion Shares Workout Secrets To “Make The Booty Sit Up” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a new video, Megan Thee Stallion revealed she has taken up Pilates and shared some exercises to achieve her perky booty.

Megan Thee Stallion is showing fans a glimpse of the grueling workout she endures to achieve her athletic figure and perky booty.

The Grammy award winner revealed she has recently taken up Pilates, and the workouts are kicking her butt. However, Meg is no slouch and showed she can keep up with the pace in a video of her gym sessions!

In the voiceover, Megan reveals she “tried something new in the gym” before showing footage of the trainer putting her through her paces. The intensive workout was so hardcore it left the rapper’s legs shaking.

“Pilates is not for the muthafucking weak,” Megan said. “These little b###### that be doing Pilates, they might kick your head off with one swift kick.”

The “Bongos” hitmaker then demonstrated an exercise routine to whip her followers into shape, but they’re not for the faint of heart. “This s### hurt, b####,” the “Bongos hitmaker exclaimed.

Megan Thee Stallion also highlighted a few moves that she does specifically to achieve her shapely booty.

“You wanna do some lunges because that’s what makes the booty sit up,” Meg explained before showing another exercise to “help the glutes grow.”

At the end of a hard gym session, Megan comes home to a plate of fish and vegetables.

“If I eat any more salmon, b#### I might turn into a salmon,” she joked. Check her perky booty workout below.

Megan Thee Stallion displayed the results of her gym efforts in the sizzling video for her latest single, “Cobra.”

The video became the most-watched debut by a solo female rap artist within 24 hours of release. Released on November 3, the video racked up more than 2.15 million views by the following day. As of Wednesday (November 15), the video was approaching nine million views. Watch it below.