Megan Thee Stallion Speaks On LGBTQ Acceptance In Hip Hop

Over the last week, homophobia has been a major topic in music-related news. “Thot S###” performer Megan Thee Stallion was asked to share her thoughts on LGBTQ acceptance in Hip Hop culture.

“It is about time,” Megan Thee Stallion told People. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby” collaborator, DaBaby, was widely criticized for making perceived homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud Miami festival. After first apologizing, DaBaby then spent days doubling and tripling down on the idea that he did not do anything wrong.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” said DaBaby at Rolling Loud Miami on July 25.

The North Carolina native continued, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s d### in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

LGBTQ and AIDS/HIV organizations condemned DaBaby’s statements. Dua Lipa, the Pop singer who released the “Levitating” single featuring DaBaby, expressed she was “horrified” by what the rapper said at Rolling Loud Miami.

Numerous festivals dropped DaBaby from their respective lineups after he reportedly failed to record an apology video. The 29-year-old Interscope signee eventually apologized again on his Instagram account.

DaBaby’s on-stage comments about HIV/AIDS and gay men led other heterosexual rappers like T.I. and Boosie Badazz to convey questionable thoughts about the LGBTQ community. However, rap icons like Nas and Jay-Z have shown support for LGBTQ musicians over the last few years.

Jay-Z has repeatedly worked with Frank Ocean, the male R&B singer who has been open about being attracted to men. In addition, Jay-Z rapped about his mother being a lesbian on his 4:44 album.

Nas appeared as a featured act on a remix of Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo” track in 2020. Six months prior, Lil Nas X publicly came out as gay. The “Old Town Road” hitmaker became both a target of homophobia and an inspiration for the LGBTQ community.

Megan Thee Stallion was also caught up in an anti-gay controversy at one point. An old tweet with the word “f#####” attributed to the Good News album creator resurfaced after she became famous. She addressed using the homophobic slur as a high school student.

“I grew up [and] learned how to not be insensitive. I don’t judge anyone I accept everyone as they are no matter their color or sexual preference,” tweeted Megan Thee Stallion in 2018.