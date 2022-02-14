Megan Thee Stallion Stuns At Super Bowl Weekend

Megan Thee Stallion rocked the stage at a star-studded Super Bowl party and watched her Cheetos commercial from the SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Megan Thee Stallion made the most of her first Super Bowl this weekend.

The multi-talented rapper performed at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl LVI party in Culver City on Saturday night (Feb. 12). Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage along with Doja Cat and Lil Baby in front of a star-studded crowd.

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Savage” at Fanatics’ Super Bowl LVI event tonight. pic.twitter.com/m2eKsFUUk9 — Stallion Access (@StallionAccess) February 13, 2022

Megan was clad in a sexy all-black outfit as she ran through hits including “Savage” and “Realer, wowing the audience. She also partied with fellow hotties, Ciara and Normani, dancing enthusiastically to Doja Cat’s set.

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion shared some moments from her time at the Super Bowl. Not only was it her first time at the event, but she also appeared in one of the event’s coveted commercials.

“My first time at the super bowl and I got to watch my @cheetos commercial there😭🔥😛”

During a recent interview, Megan revealed the partnership with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos made sense because she’s “the hot girl coach.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Megan Thee Stallion expressed why she needs to use her platform “to put on for us,” especially as a Black woman.

“When you grow up and you’re tall and you thick, and you very intimidating, people always got something to say. People always coming at you, but I’ve always been very confident,” Megan told HuffPost. “Other women that really look like me, I feel like I had to give us that little extra spice. I had to let them know I’m thick. Yes, I’m here. I’m tall. Yes, I’m here. I’m brown-skinned. Yes, I’m here. What’s up? I’m not scared of who I am. I love me. So you could either get with it or get lost.”