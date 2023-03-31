Megan Thee Stallion Throws First Pitch At Astros’ Opening Day In Hometown Of Houston  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After throwing all strikes in her pre-game warm-up, Megan Thee Stallion fell short of her intended target with her first pitch.

Proud Houston native Megan Thee Stallion played a starring role in the Houston Astros’ 2023 season-opener against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night (Mar. 30).

The Grammy Award winner was tasked with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the World Series champions at the Astros’ home opener.

According to the commentary, Megan Thee Stallion was throwing strikes during her pre-game practice session. Donning a white Astros jersey tied at the front and matching white pants, she confidently stepped up to the pitcher’s mound.

After taking in the moment, the H-Town Hottie joked that she was scared before throwing a pitch to David Hensley. Unfortunately, she missed the intended target and landed just outside the left-handed batter’s box.

However, despite their exciting opener, the game didn’t end well for the reigning champs. The White Sox won the game over the Astors with a 3-2 victory. Check out Meg’s pitching prowess in the clip below.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩



🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, as well as hanging out with the Astros, Megan Thee Stallion is back in her hometown to perform at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival on Friday. Although engaged in a legal dispute with the “Plan B” hitmaker, her record label urged the city to support her headlining set at the AT&T Block Party.

After recently expressing his regret over their bitter public feud, 1501 CEO Carl Crawford extended another olive branch. The former MLB star took to Instagram on Wednesday to welcome Megan Thee Stallion back to Houston. Read his statement below.