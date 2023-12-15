Movie Trailer For Megan Thee Stallion-Inspired “The Rapper That Got Shot In The Heel” Goes Viral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The film’s director says, “I did not poke fun at that woman.”

A California jury convicting Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) for assaulting Megan Thee Stallion became one of the biggest Hip-Hop stories of the last decade. A fictionalized version of the 2020 shooting could be headed to screens shortly.

9/10 Productions Film’s trailer for The Rapper That Got Shot In The Heel spread across the internet. The director, Alvin Gray, claimed his Megan Thee Stallion-inspired motion picture will stream on Tubi.

The YouTube description for the movie reads, “Music artist Raven The Stallion and Cory Gainz are having a secret love affair behind their friend Chelsea’s back. One night after a lot of partying and drinking everything goes wrong, leading to a shooting that will forever change their relationship.”

Some social media users expressed excitement about The Rapper That Got Shot In The Heel. However, critics accused Alvin Gray of attempting to capitalize on Megan Thee Stallion’s trauma and trivializing abuse against women.

Director Alvin Gray Defends His Movie Based On Real-Life Events

“I was intrigued by that whole thing. Because, this is my opinion, personally a lot of things didn’t make sense. Guilty, not guilty, whatever the case may be, certain things just didn’t make sense to me which is intriguing. That’s how I am as a filmmaker,” Gray stated in a video shared on Instagram.

He also added, “There were certain parts of the story that I felt like, ‘Okay, yes, that happened…’ but as an editor, as a director, where’s the string that connected from here to here and from here to here and back here. Strings were missing.”

Alvin Gray went on to say that he was interested in the so-called “missing alphabets” of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident. The filmmaker later imitated former President Bill Clinton by joking, “I did not poke fun at that woman.”

In addition, Gray told his followers, “I want you to understand this movie is not poking fun at domestic violence or anyone getting hurt or anyone getting shot. If you truly are a fan of mine, you know I don’t even get down like that.”

Megan The Stallion Continues To Maintain That Tory Lanez Shot Her

Despite Tory Lanez getting convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and gross negligence in discharging his firearm in December 2022, there are still conspiracy theories online suggesting the Canadian was not the gunman.

Megan Thee Stallion recently responded to rumors that her former friend, Kelsey Harris, was the actual shooter. The “Cobra” rapper vehemently denied Harris fired the weapon at her that night in Hollywood Hills, California.

“I know who shot me. I said who shot me. And that’s why the f### you in jail. Y’all m############ are dragging it online like it’s some new evidence. There is no new evidence,” Megan Thee Stallion proclaimed during an Instagram Live session.