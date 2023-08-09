Megan Thee Stallion Wants Judge’s Help After Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Skips Deposition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers want to question Kelsey Harris in the rapper’s legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Megan Thee Stallion asked a judge to make her former friend Kelsey Harris sit for questioning in the rapper’s ongoing lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Harris failed to appear for a deposition in June.

Harris was reportedly served with a subpoena in May but never showed up to a deposition scheduled for June 21. Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team urged a judge to hold Harris in contempt for skipping the deposition.

Lawyers sought to question Harris over her connections to 1501. Attorneys believed 1501 worked with Harris as part of a smear campaign.

“After [Megan] came forward against Tory Lanez for shooting and severely injuring her, Defendants teamed up with Lanez to harass, intimidate and disparage [her]—including making threatening posts on social media,” her legal team claimed. “As part of their scheme, Defendants also appear to have collaborated with Harris.”

Megan Thee Stallion sued 1501 to get out of her contract with the label. She claimed she completed the terms of their deal. She awaits a trial to settle the matter.

Harris infamously testified in the Tory Lanez trial. Last December, he was convicted of multiple charges for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison on Tuesday (August 8).