Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A. Party Erupts Into Chaos As Jonathan Wright Brawls With Security

The event was intended to celebrate the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, “Megan.”

Megan Thee Stallion‘s album listening party turned chaotic on Thursday night (June 27), when her security team got into a physical altercation with celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright. TMZ obtained video footage of the incident, which went down at Millwick Event Space in downtown Los Angeles, and it appears Wright was able to punch one of the men in the face.

The event was intended to celebrate the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, Megan, but took a left turn when tensions escalated between Wright and members of Megan’s security detail. The confrontation reportedly began over a disagreement regarding entry and access at the exclusive soirée, leading to a heated exchange that quickly became physical.

Witnesses at the party described the scene as jarring, with guests quickly moving to avoid the scuffle. Despite the disruption, Megan Thee Stallion attempted to remain composed and stay focused on her fans, ensuring the listening party continued as planned. But she did end up approaching Wright to determine what happened. The two wound up at the bar grabbing a drink and all seemed to be well.

#MeganTheeStallion found herself playing referee at her own L.A. soiree after her security got into a fight with #JonathanWright at her “Megan” album release party! See what went down: https://t.co/hfGbk9W6fK pic.twitter.com/EGjWtwIfRD — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion released Megan at the magical hour of midnight ET on Friday (June 28). It marks her first project under her independent label, Hot Girl Productions, following her contentious departure from 1501 Certified Entertainment. The self-titled album features several guests, including UGK, GloRilla and Victoria Monét. Fans have already had a taste of the album through singles like “Cobra,” “Hiss” and “Boa,” which carry a distinctive snake theme, reflecting Megan’s affinity for the symbolism of renewal and transformation​.

The cover art for Megan depicts a striking image of Megan inside a cocoon, symbolizing rebirth, which aligns with the album’s themes. During her Hot Girl Summer Tour stop in Atlanta, she revealed the album and shared a QR code for fans to pre-save it.

As for Jonathan Wright, he was all smiles arriving on the red carpet, taking photos with Megan Thee Stallion and holding a giant snake alongside the rapper.