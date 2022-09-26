Melii: My Label Didn’t Want Me To Work With Tory Lanez Because He’s “Messy”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Icey” performer reflects on her past business relationships.

Melii has been connected to two successful figures in Hip Hop. The Harlem-bred performer spent time as a protégé of Meek Mill and Tory Lanez.

Apparently, Melii’s decision to officially work with Tory Lanez created some tension with Meek Mill. During a sit down with The Joe Budden Podcast, the bilingual rapstress talked about how Interscope Records supposedly did not want her to sign with Lanez’s One Umbrella imprint.

“Before Meek, Tory already wanted to work with me. But [the label] didn’t want me to work with Tory because Tory [is] messy and s###. Shout out to him though,” stated Melii. “They wanted me to go with Meek.”

Tory Lanez found his name in the headlines for various controversies throughout his career. He publicly feuded with some of his rap peers like Drake, Joyner Lucas, and Don Q. Back in 2016, Lanez faced accusations of inciting a riot at a concert in Texas.

A 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion is another infamous incident connected to Tory Lanez. He currently faces felony assault and firearm charges for that highly-publicized situation in California. Lanez pled not guilty in the case.

Melii and Tory Lanez collaborated on tracks such as “Slow For Me” and “SOCO.” Last year, Lanez also put the New Yorker on his song with Lil Wayne called “Big Tipper.” She also appeared on Meek Mill’s chart-topping Championships album.

“Wit The S#### (W.T.S)” by Meek Mill and Melii spent one week on Billboard‘s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart. In addition, Melii got to see her personal brand attached to a bona fide music superstar. Beyoncé’s Ivy Park apparel line chose Melii’s “Icey” single for the company’s “Icy Park” campaign.