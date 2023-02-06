Melii Responds To Backlash From Beyoncé Fans After Commenting About LGBTQ Community

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was the main topic of conversation on Grammy night. The Renaissance album creator broke the record for most all-time wins by collecting her 32nd golden gramophone.

Rapper/singer Melii’s social media commentary had some Beyoncé stans on the attack. The Tory Lanez protégé found herself in the BeyHive’s crosshairs over a now-deleted subliminal tweet.

“A lot of [people’s] careers were dead and they later used the LGBTQ community to revive it and y’all ate that up,” posted Melii.

Many Twitter users took Melii’s remarks as a shot at Beyoncé because the music icon recently faced criticism for performing in the United Arab Emirates. Same-sex sexual activity is reportedly illegal in the country.

In addition, some critics also took issue with Beyoncé’s 2022 studio LP Renaissance for supposedly appropriating Black queer culture. However, some LGBTQ listeners praised Bey for her House-inspired project.

As the BeyHive began targeting Melii for her previous statement, the “Have U Seen Her?” performer pushed back on the idea she was talking about Beyoncé. She insisted her subtweet was not about the woman also known as Queen Bey.

“Oh, wait… never did ya think I referred to Beyoncé? Are ya dumb? U mean the lady who used my song to promote her brand. The reach was crazy… I’d never disrespect Beyoncé. Ya don’t gotta like me but to just lie [and] try [to] find a reason to be mad is ridiculous,” tweeted Melii.

Beyoncé won four Grammys at the 65th Annual ceremony on Sunday. Renaissance took home the Best Dance/Electronic Album honor. The tracks “Break My Soul,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “Cuff It” also won awards.

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” said Beyoncé during her televised acceptance speech for winning Best Dance/Electronic Album.