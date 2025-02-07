Bloods Set Members Associated With Cardi B & Star Brim Busted In Massive Takedown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Authorities busted faction of the Bloods gang in Brooklyn including members of the 5’9 Brims, who are allegedly associated with Cardi B.

Fourteen alleged members of the Blood sets 5’9 Brims and the Bloodhound Brims were indicted this week in Brooklyn on a slew of violent crime charges, including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

The 5’9 Brims are linked to high-profile figures like Cardi B and her bestie, Star Brim. Both gangs are accused of orchestrating deadly attacks in a years-long dispute with rival gangs.

Authorities allege the group was responsible for 19 shootings, wounding nine people—four of whom were bystanders caught in the crossfire. The violence, concentrated in several Brooklyn precincts, dates back to February 2021 and escalated following the April 2021 killing of Bloodhound Brim member Davonte Lewis.

The NYPD and Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office spearheaded the investigation, which unearthed damning evidence through intercepted jailhouse calls, social media activity, and music videos.

“Gun violence hit a record low last year because of strategic enforcement and gang takedowns like today’s, which removed 14 alleged shooters responsible for a staggering level of violence in Coney Island and Sheepshead Bay,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Among the incidents detailed in the indictment are a May 2021 shooting where a Folk Nation rival was struck multiple times, a fatal Halloween 2022 shooting of drill rapper and gang member Jamel Nicholson and a 2023 sneaker store shooting that left two civilians injured.

Those charged range in age from 15 to 30.

Cardi B’s friend, Star Brim, whose real name is Yonette Respass, has long been associated with the 5-9 Brims and previously pleaded guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy for her role in a vicious 2018 attack on two Queens bartenders, allegedly on Cardi B’s behalf.

Brim, once described as the 5-9 Brims’ “Godmother,” was sentenced to just over a year in prison.

While Cardi B has fiercely defended her friendship with Brim, court documents have repeatedly clarified that the rapper had no involvement in the crimes for which her longtime friend was convicted.

Brim remains under strict supervised release conditions prohibiting any further gang connections.