The 64-year-old comedian clearly couldn’t control herself around the Wu-Tang Clan MC/actor.

Comedian Luenell has enjoyed a long, illustrious career. The 64-year-old is riding high off her new Netflix comedy special, Town Business, and evidently feeling herself—and Method Man.

Backstage at a recent comedy show, Luenell had the chance to meet the Wu-Tang Clan MC/actor and about had a heart attack. Taking to Instagram, Luenell shared several snaps of her encounter with Meth, which included him lifting up his shirt so she could rest her face on his abdomen.

“YES‼️ It’s M-E-T-H-O-D MAN (swipe),” she wrote in the caption. “No lashes, no, make up. No reason to not rub my face all over his extremely hard abdomen.. RESPECTFULLY of course. He smelled Amazing! He sweats beautifully. Lucky Mrs. Man. But I’m sure he’s a pretty lucky guy as well. it takes a true Queen to lock down, support, and represent a King like this. @methodmanofficial THANK you for all the Wonderful things u said to me. I’ll never forget.”

Method Man was all smiles in the photos and clearly got a kick out of her admiring his physique. It looks like she even got a kiss on the top of her head from the 52-year-old.

Method Man works hard at maintaining his physical fitness. Speaking to Men’s Health earlier this year, he talked about his daily routine.

“I started my journey working out at 4:00 a.m. in the morning; I would go to the gym,” he revealed. “This had went on for like three months straight. But what I attribute it to is strong discipline and mental capacity to know what I want, and to fight for it every day.”

As fit as he is, Method Man still rejects the idea of being a “sex symbol.” He continued, “Put the words together. Sex and symbol. What’s the symbol? I’m not doing anything. So what’s the symbol?” While he did admit he loves “every freaking minute” of his female fans lusting after him, he insisted, “I don’t want to be that guy. You get to a certain age where you just stop caring, and I think that’s the sexiest thing in the world right there.”

Method Man has been married to Tamika Smith since 2001, but they’d already been dating for nearly a decade at the time of their wedding. The couple has three children together: son Shakuan; and girl-boy twins Cheyenne and Raekwon, named after his fellow Wu-Tang member.