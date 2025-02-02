Method Man Denies Punching Man In The Face Seven Times & The Cops Agree

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ComE to find out, Method Man wasn’t the aggressor in this incident, according to the police.

Method Man will not face any arrest or charges following an alleged altercation at a Crunch Fitness gym in Staten Island earlier this month.

According to a report from The St. Louis American, authorities have determined that Method Man, whose real name is Clifford Smith, was reportedly struck first during the incident, which involved 28-year-old Patrick Sokoya.

Sokoya had a romantic relationship with Method Man’s daughter, Cheyenne Smith, more than a decade ago. According to the New York Post, Sokoya accused Method Man of punching him seven times in the face and later filed a report with the New York Police Department.

Sokoya claimed he experienced facial pain and dizziness but declined medical treatment at the scene.

The legendary rapper and actor known for his work with Wu-Tang Clan, previously appeared to deny the event actually occurred once the incident began circulating in the news cycle. On January 17, Method Man’s representative, Nicole Perna, firmly denied the accusations.

“Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency,” Perna stated. The NYPD also confirmed that no arrest report exists in connection with the incident, and there is no official evidence supporting Sokoya’s claims.

Despite initial reports suggesting a violent confrontation, the investigation’s findings have cleared Method Man of any wrongdoing.

For those unaware, Method Man’s daughter Cheyenne is also an artist. Last March, she took a major step in her music career by appearing as Trina’s guest at 97.9 WJLB’s TakeOver 5 concert at Detroit’s Fox Theatre.

It was there she performed her drill-inspired single “Hair and Nails” in front of artists such as Rick Ross and Juvenile, along with a packed crowd. Even though she has her father to show her the ropes of the industry, Cheyenne admits he’s not giving her any special treatment.

“At the end of the day, you gotta put in the work,” she said in a January interview with Shaoliiin Entertainment. “He could do that but he rather see me work for it and really push but he’s gonna support one thousand gajillion trillion percent. But he wants to see the work too.”