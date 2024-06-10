Method Man Responds To Negative Feedback Over His Comments About Summer Jam Crowd

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Power Book II” star clarifies his remarks about the annual showcase.

Method Man hit the stage at Summer Jam in New York on June 2. By the end of his set, the Wu-Tang Clan member expressed no longer wanting to be part of the annual Hot 97 concert.

“Not our crowd at all,” Method Man wrote on Instagram. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete [Rosenberg] and Ebro [Darden].”

The recording artist/actor continued, “I got love for you guys, but never again. At this point, the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback.”

Those comments by Method Man generated a lot of discourse online. For example, “Crank That” performer Soulja Boy reacted to what the Power Book II: Ghost cast member had to say about this year’s Summer Jam.

Meth addressed the conversation surrounding his Instagram post during an interview with TMZ. The New York native clarified the point he attempted to make on the social networking platform.

“I wasn’t mad at the crowd,” Method Man stated. He also said, “It was just a generation gap. I showed grace. But the feedback that it’s gotten, I don’t think it’s fair. I would never point my finger at the crowd for not liking my music.”

In addition, the 53-year-old MC added, “I was there for Mister Cee and it was New York. So I figured, I’m in New York, I’m in my backyard, people know who I am.”