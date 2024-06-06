Soulja Boy Says Summer Jam Fans Should Know Method Man

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Wu-Tang Clan member vowed to never perform at the show again.

Hot 97’s 2024 Summer Jam concert featured some of music’s top stars. For example, New York native Method Man and New Jersey native Redman hit the stage at New York’s USB Arena on Sunday (June 2).

Following the show, Method Man expressed his frustration with the audience’s reaction to his performance. The Wu-Tang Clan member took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation.

“Not our crowd at all,” Meth wrote on Instagram. “Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete [Rosenberg] and Ebro [Darden] I got love for you guys, but never again. At this point, the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback.”

TMZ caught up with Soulja Boy to get his reaction to Method Man’s remarks about this year’s Summer Jam. According to the “Crank That” hitmaker, the New York crowd should have been more aware of the iconic MC.

“I don’t think he means that. He probably just in his feelings,” Soulja Boy said about Method Man’s declaration to never return to Summer Jam. “He’s probably gonna perform at a future event. But shout out to him.”

The 33-year-old Atlanta-bred rapper also stated, “That’s New York, though. Everybody’s supposed to know who he is. I don’t know, that’s crazy. There probably was a lot of young people in the audience.”

In addition, Soulja Boy referred to Method Man as a legend. He then suggested the 53-year-old Tical 2000: Judgement Day album creator will return to Summer Jam in the future.

Hot 97 received some backlash when the NYC-based radio station announced the 2024 Summer Jam lineup. Acts such as Doja Cat, Offset and Sexyy Red also appeared on the promotional flyer.

Meanwhile, Method Man will return as part of the cast of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost television series. The crime drama is set to end with the upcoming fourth season which premieres on Friday, June 7.