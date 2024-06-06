Metro Boomin Stars In 2024 NBA Finals Commercial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2024 has been very productive for Metro Boomin. The St. Louis-bred music producer added a partnership with the NBA on ESPN and ABC to his list of accomplishments this year.

Metro Boomin became the face of the networks’ 2024 NBA Finals campaign. He stars in a commercial that aired ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

The spot, which features Metro’s “Runnin Outta Time” with Future, will run across the ESPN and ABC linear channels. In addition, ESPN’s social platforms will utilize the promotional video throughout the series.

Metro Boomin teamed up with Future for two 2024 studio LPs. We Don’t Trust You dropped on March 22. We Still Don’t Trust You followed on April 12. Both collaborative albums debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Plus, Metro Boomin scored a viral hit with the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental diss track. The song served as a response to Drake telling the beatmaker to “shut your ho ass up and make some drums” on the “Push Ups” record.

The 2024 NBA Finals kicks off on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC. The Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics and the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks will face in the best-of-seven series.