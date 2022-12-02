Metro Boomin Explains Not Having Production Credits On Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the past decade, rapper Future and producer Metro Boomin worked together on numerous tracks. But, Metro did not produce any music for Future’s latest studio LP I Never Liked You.

Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden recently spoke to Metro Boomin about his own Heroes & Villains album. That conversation also included the Boominati Worldwide label founder discussing missing Future’s new project.

“Let me tell you why. [Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” explained Metro. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.”

The St. Louis native continued, “I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint.'”

In addition to “Mask Off” from 2017, Metro Boomin produced other hits by Future like “Honest” and “Wicked” as well as “Where Ya At” and “Jumpman” with Drake. Future does appear multiple times on Heroes & Villains.

Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains album also features Chris Brown, John Legend, Travis Scott, Young Thug, The Weekend, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, A$AP Rocky, and Gunna. The new LP follows 2018’s chart-topping Not All Heroes Wear Capes.

Throughout his career, Metro partnered with several recording artists like 21 Savage, Offset, Big Sean, Nav, and Gucci Mane on collaborative projects. A So Icey Boyz joint effort with fellow producer Southside is supposedly on the way too.

“That’s my twin. So Icey Boyz, that’s our production duo inspired by the whole Neptunes concept,” Metro Boomin told Ebro Darden. He added, “That’s one of those things. I got a lot of stuff lined up, like this Heroes & Villains, after the hiatus. I spilled the beans, but yeah, So Icey Boyz, that’s going to be incredible.”