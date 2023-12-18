Metro Boomin Receives Key To The City Of St. Louis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

St. Louis honored one of its most accomplished Hip-Hop representatives. Metro Boomin received the Key to the City and two additional proclamations.

December 14 became “Leland Wayne Day” in Missouri’s largest metropolis. Additionally, St. Louis commemorated Metro Boomin’s late mother by also naming the date “Leslie Joanne Single Mothers and Caregivers Appreciation Day.”

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones presented the music producer born Leland Wayne with the honors. His siblings – 27-year-old Leah, 25-year-old Landon, 13-year-old Lauren, and 9-year-old Logan – were also on hand for the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Metro Boomin changed his “Single Moms Are Superheroes” to become the “Leslie Joanne Soirée.” Over 250 single mothers attended that annual holiday event. R&B icon Brandy performed at the function.

This year also saw Metro spearhead Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture). That project peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart after debuting at No. 7 with 66,000 first-week units.

Plus, Metro Boomin scored his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 when 2022’s Heroes & Villains opened in the top spot. The studio LP picked up a Best Rap Album nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Metro also made it into the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical category.