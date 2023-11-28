Metro Boomin Says There’s Thought Behind His Music, Unlike TikTok Cash Grabs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Producer Of The Year nominee discusses his standout 2023.

Over the last 12 months, Metro Boomin managed to release two well-received projects. Both 2022’s Heroes & Villains album and 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack garnered praise from music fans.

The Grammy-nominated Heroes & Villains became Metro Boomin’s third Billboard 200 chart-topper. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture) peaked at No. 5.

Variety caught up with the St. Louis-raised Hip-Hop producer. The interview included Metro explaining why he believes his musical output resonates with so many listeners at this time.

“I feel like people can just tell I care,” Metro Boomin said. “At a time when everybody has their hand out — like, ‘Let me do this for cash; let me make a dance for TikTok’ — you can hear all the details and thought behind my music.”

For Heroes & Villains, Metro recruited John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Mustafa, A$AP Rocky, Gunna and the late Takeoff as guests.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also featured a whos-who of talent. It contains appearances from Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Coi Leray, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Nas and more.

“Most people would try to make a kids album — no cussing, certain subject matter,” Metro Boomin told Variety about the soundtrack for Marvel Entertainment’s animated superhero film. “I wanted it to feel like dope music for all ages.”

Prior to creating Heroes & Villains and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Metro hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 twice. 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes debuted at No. 1. Plus, Savage Mode II with 21 Savage peaked in the pole position in 2020.