Tyler, The Creator Unveils Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup With Rare MF DOOM Tribute

Tyler, the Creator’s festival featuring FM MOOD, a special tribute to the late MF DOOM, is scheduled to take place on November 16-17.

Tyler, the Creator announced the lineup for his 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Friday (October 18). The festival will feature FM MOOD, a “never-before-seen tribute performance” honoring the late MF DOOM.

FM MOOD is presented by MF DOOM’s estate, Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment. Fans unable to attend Camp Flog Gnaw can watch the livestream on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Tyler unveiled his Camp Flog Gnaw lineup via a crossword puzzle. This year’s performers include André 3000, Erykah Badu, Earl Sweatshirt, Playboi Carti, Denzel Curry, Doechii, Action Bronson, ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Vince Staples, DJ Mustard, The Alchemist, Ma$e, Tommy Richman and more.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 16-17. Tyler’s festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Tyler is scheduled to release his new album Chromakopia on October 28. The project is his follow-up to 2021’s Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Swizz Beatz called Chromakopia a “classic” ahead of its release. Fellow producer Digital Nas was less enthusiastic.

“Omg here we go again the same album made all over again with these gay ass Tyler the Creator chords and weak ass Pharrell drums,” Digital Nas wrote.

Tyler mockingly responded to the criticism in a private message. Digital Nas shared a screenshot of Tyler’s reply.