Tyler, The Creator’s Newly Announced “Chromakopia” Dubbed Instant “Classic” By Swizz Beatz

Tyler, the Creator announced his Chromakopia album’s release date on Thursday (October 17). The Odd Future co-founder’s project will drop just a few days before Halloween.
“CHROMAKOPIA: October 28th chromakopia.com the 8th album,” he wrote on Instagram.
Tyler, the Creator unveiled the release date a day after sharing a Chromakopia teaser. The Grammy Award-winning rapper/producer revealed the title in a video snippet called “St. Chroma.”
Some of Tyler’s music industry peers quickly hyped Chromakopia on social media. Swizz Beatz declared the album a classic ahead of its release.
“It’s already a classic!!!!” he commented on Tyler’s announcement. “Goodnight!!!!!!!!!!!”
Chromakopia will be Tyler’s first album since 2021’s Call Me When You Get Lost, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was the second No. 1 album of his career.
The Chromakopia website links to Tyler’s Golf Wang online store, offering fans a variety of box sets to pre-order. Each bundle includes posters, a limited-edition CD and a commemorative mini shipping container box. Tyler’s “St. Chroma” visuals featured a shipping container exploding.
Tyler’s box sets offer different options of hoodies, t-shirts and hats. One bundle comes with a tote bag and keychain. Another variant features a container toy. Tyler is also selling the limited-edition CDs alone for $12.