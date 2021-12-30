Michael Blackson Defends Only Making $800/Day For ‘Next Friday’ Movie

There has been a lot of conversation over the last few days about Ice Cube’s classic motion picture Friday. Some social media users accused Cube of “robbing” actors like Faizon Love because Love only made a reported $2,500 for his role as Big Worm in the stoner comedy.

Faizon Love did not take the troll bait. Instead, the 53-year-old stand-up comedian thanked Ice Cube, his co-writer DJ Pooh, and Friday director F. Gary Gray for allowing him to be part of what he called an “iconic picture.”

Now, another member of the Friday franchise cast came out to defend Ice Cube and the filmmakers. Fellow comedian Michael Blackson took to social media to share his thoughts on being featured in the Friday sequel Next Friday.

@icecube is not to blamed for us getting paid so little it’s the film industry’s pay scale. I got paid $800 a day when I did Next Friday plus overtime I made $1200 for my one day’s work of “I can’t get giggy with this s###”Thanks to next Friday I became the biggest African comic — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) December 29, 2021

“[Ice Cube] is not to [blame] for us getting paid so little. It’s the film industry’s pay scale. I got paid $800 a day when I did Next Friday plus overtime I made $1200 for my one day’s work of ‘I can’t get giggy with this s###.’ Thanks to Next Friday I became the biggest African comic,” tweeted Michael Blackson.

The Ghana-born Dr. Blackson star also wrote on Instagram. “Just like any other job, there’s entry-level pay for first-timers, once you make a name for yourself you can demand any amount of money that you want and if they want you they will pay. [Ice Cube,] thanks for the Friday franchise because it got me where I am today. When I produce my film, I’m paying new neegas [sic] in food and p####.”

Following its release in 1995, the original Friday went on to become a cult classic that spawned 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next. John Witherspoon, Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Regina King, Tom Lister Jr., Bernie Mac, Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Terry Crews, and Rickey Smiley appeared in at least one of the Friday movies.