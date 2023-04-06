Michael K. Williams’ Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty; Faces 40 Years In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

‘The Wire’ star Michael K. Williams died from an overdose of fentanyl-laced heroin in 2021.

A drug dealer faces up to 40 years in prison for his role in actor Michael K. Williams’ death.

Irvin Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogue on Wednesday (April 5). The 39-year-old man dealt the heroin that led to Michael K. Williams’ fatal overdose in 2021.

Cartagena’s conspiracy charge comes with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. The maximum sentence is 40 years in prison.

“Irvin Cartagena sold fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams. This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable the dealers who push this poison, exploit addiction, and cause senseless death in our community.”

Michael K. Williams passed away in September 2021. He was 54.

Four men, including Cartagena, were arrested in connection to the actor’s death in February 2022. Hector Robles, Luis Cruz and Carlos Macci were charged as members of the fentanyl and heroin conspiracy.

Michael K. Williams received acclaim for playing Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire. His other notable roles included Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire and Leonard Pine in Hap and Leonard.