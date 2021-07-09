Migos Present 4-Part ‘Ice Cold’ Docuseries Featuring Lil Baby, City Girls, Talib Kweli & More

Watch Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset document the history of Hip Hop’s appreciation for gold, diamonds, and other precious stones.

Migos partnered with YouTube Originals to produce Ice Cold. The docuseries debuted last night on the global video streaming platform.

All four episodes of Ice Cold are now available. Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff are using the digital program to examine Hip Hop culture’s appreciation for jewelry and its association with wealth and status.

“We all have our own ways of feeling and displaying success,” said Ice Cold director Karam Gill. “This series explores that concept through the story of Hip Hop jewelry. It’s a deeper look at the construct of ’The American Dream’ and how Hip Hop has redefined it through jewelry and creative expression.”

Fellow Quality Control recording artists Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and the City Girls make appearances on Migos’ Ice Cold. Other musicians like J Balvin, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, Slick Rick, and Talib Kweli show up as well.

Additionally, celebrity jewelers Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang, and Icebox were interviewed for Ice Cold. The series was executive produced by Migos, Kevin “Coach K.” Lee, and Pierre “P” Thomas and co-produced by Quality Films, Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, Mass Appeal, and MGX Creative.

“This film has been a passion project that was four years in the making to tell a larger story about our music and fashion culture as well as being Black and navigating what we all grow up hearing is ‘the American dream,’” said Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, Quality Control founder/COO. “Our QC family are extremely proud to bring this film to life with our partners and the deeper spin on bling that Karam Gill gives it,”

In celebration of the release of Ice Cold, Migos were the featured artists on YouTube’s weekly music series Released. The trio is also preparing to present a music video for the “Roadrunner” single off their Culture III album. “Roadrunner” serves as the score for Ice Cold.

