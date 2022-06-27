Miss Diddy Opens BET Weekend With ‘A Toast to Black Hollywood’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Miss Diddy hosted her annual “A Toast to Black Hollywood” celebration of the top Black movers and shakers in the industry.

Miss Diddy kicked off BET Awards weekend in LA with the return of her annual event, A Toast to Black Hollywood (formerly A Toast to Young Hollywood), after a two-year absence during the pandemic.

The event highlights the achievements of top Black industry movers and shakers who don’t always get the recognition they deserve. Three hundred guests gathered at the London Hotel in West Hollywood to pay homage to those who are making a powerful change in the culture.

This year’s honorees include rapper and philanthropist Trae tha Truth; Valeisha Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy; Tim Hinshaw, Head of Hip-Hop and R&B at Amazon Music; Nina Parker, Television Host & Fashion designer; Cynthia Bailey, Entrepreneur, & reality star; and Shayla Cowan, Producer & Chief of Staff Will Packer Productions among other worthy recipients.

Rapper and Griselda manager Chace Infinite was also honored with Benny the Butcher in the audience.

Houston’s Hometown hero took to Instagram to thank Miss Diddy and Toast To Black Hollywood. “Blessed And Honored To Be Recognized Receiving This Award,” wrote Trae Tha Truth. “Humbled… This Is My Second Award This Week.. 🙏🏿💙” he added.

Miss Diddy founded the event under its former name in 2014 to pay tribute to those who deserved recognition for their impact on the culture but were being overlooked. The name change came this year to reflect the societal changes of the past two years while the event has been on hiatus.

Eric Bellinger and Chrisette Michelle performed live at the event while the audience sipped cocktails sponsored by Ciroc & Dusse. Other Toast to Black Hollywood sponsors included BET, Amazon Music Rotation, Doritos, and Pepsi.

Image credit: fyeimages