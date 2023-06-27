Missy Elliott Gives “Twin” Busta Rhymes His Flowers: “I Don’t Think There’s Enough Bouquets”  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott thanked Busta Rhymes for appearing on her first album and praised the NYC icon for his “classic” contributions.

Missy Elliott is paying tribute to Busta Rhymes after BET honored the legendary emcee with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Busta Rhymes broke down before delivering a moving speech during the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles Sunday (Jun. 25). He was also celebrated with a tribute performance to end the show featuring Spliff Star, Swizz Beatz, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Coi Leray, BIA, Scar Lip and many more. Dancehall artistes Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng, and Cutty Ranks, injected a dancehall flavor into the segment.

Missy Elliott joined many of her peers, including Diddy, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, and more in a recorded tribute to the NYC icon. The Virginia native shared her video and gave Busta Rhymes his flowers all over again.

She applauded his “timeless” talent and said that “beyond what we know musically,” Busta’s “heart” always stood out to her. While she acknowledged Bus-A-Bus is “always on some animated type stuff,’ Missy Elliott revealed her favorite Busta Rhymes verse is their 2005 hit collab, “Touch It.” Or as Missy put it, “the time Busta decided he wanted to try to get sexy on a track.” She branded the song “amazing,” praising him for his versatility.

Missy Elliott Credits Busta Rhymes With Paving The Way

Missy Elliott also revealed “It’s never been competitive,” with Busta Rhymes, who she said is like a “twin” to her. “I could never compete with someone that comes before me,” she added. “Because that’s a door that they opened for me to do what I do.”

If Missy had it her way, Busta Rhymes would receive more love, although she acknowledged, ”I don’t think there’s enough bouquets” for all his contributions. Check out the video below.

“To my Twin @bustarhymes we have been glued at the hip for 26 years,” Missy wrote in the caption. “My LOVE & ADMIRATION for you still grows I am still in aww over your ART & your MUSIC but most of all your HEART is at the TOP of any chart! Love you bro and CONGRATULATIONS on your Lifetime Achievement award & many more to come thank you for the TIMELESS MUSIC & CLASSIC VISUALS you’ve shared with the WORLD🙌🏾👏🏾🥶😮‍💨🔥🔥💜💜💜”