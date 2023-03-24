Missy Elliott Joins British Girl Group FLO On New Single & Video ‘Fly Girl’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Missy Elliott has brought a dream to life, linking with London-based girl group FLO on their new single, “Fly Girl.”

The song, which samples the Hip-Hop icon’s classic 2002 song, “Work It,” was released Friday (Mar. 24) with an accompanying video. Check it out below and stream the single at the end of the page.

Missy Elliott shared the song on IG and let her fans know, “these young ladies got some [fire] feel good music.”

The British trio, made up of Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas, and Stella Quaresma, thanked Missy for making their dream come true.

“When this song was written we couldn’t have imagined a more iconic collaboration,” the trio tweeted. “We want to take a moment to thank @MissyElliott and her entire team for making this a dream come true.”

Missy Elliott responded to FLO with some advice: “Much love & May your careers continue to flourish through the roof & you all stay together through thick & thin!��🏾🤝fly girls💣🔥💃🏾”

Much love & May your careers continue to flourish through the roof & you all stay together through thick & thin!🤙🏾🤝fly girls💣🔥💃🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 23, 2023

In a statement, Missy Elliott said of the collab, “Working with FLO has been nothing less than amazing. I remember a few of their fans sent me clips of their performances, and I immediately felt the authentic 90’s vibe. I loved the fact they all sang lead so well – great vocal control – so when I was asked to be a part of the “Fly Girl” record, it was a no brainer. They used the inspiration from my song “Work It“, and I felt they did it justice. I enjoyed it and I believe they have a long, great career ahead of them.”

FLO – Fly Girl Featuring Missy Elliott