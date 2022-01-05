Moneybagg Yo Announces He’s Sober: No More Wockesha

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo let his 2.2 million Twitter followers know he is no longer drinking lean. The creator of the purple drank-inspired “Wockesha” single has apparently put down the double cup.
Yesterday afternoon, Moneybagg Yo took to social media to make the announcement. His life-changing decision was met with over 2,300 likes on the platform.
“I [used] to think being sober would f### [with] my creative process, I see [that’s] just a mind thing [because] I been more active, skin glowing, and I been dropping nun but pressure. 🔥 #NomoWockesha.”
Last summer, fellow Memphis native NLE Choppa called on Moneybagg Yo to start drinking liquid Chlorophyll along with his lean. Choppa’s #ChlorophyllChallenge went unanswered by Moneybagg at the time.
“I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo. I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam,” tweeted NLE Choppa on June 22.
Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” lives on the chart-topping A Gangsta’s Pain album. That project spent two non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Wockesha” peaked at #20 on the Hot 100 chart.