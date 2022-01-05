Moneybagg Yo Announces He’s Sober: No More Wockesha

The ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ album creator is done with dirty Sprite.

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo let his 2.2 million Twitter followers know he is no longer drinking lean. The creator of the purple drank-inspired “Wockesha” single has apparently put down the double cup.

Yesterday afternoon, Moneybagg Yo took to social media to make the announcement. His life-changing decision was met with over 2,300 likes on the platform.

“I [used] to think being sober would f### [with] my creative process, I see [that’s] just a mind thing [because] I been more active, skin glowing, and I been dropping nun but pressure. 🔥 #NomoWockesha.”

I use to think being sober would f### wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure 🔥 #NomoWockesha 📉 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) January 4, 2022

Last summer, fellow Memphis native NLE Choppa called on Moneybagg Yo to start drinking liquid Chlorophyll along with his lean. Choppa’s #ChlorophyllChallenge went unanswered by Moneybagg at the time.

“I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo. I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam,” tweeted NLE Choppa on June 22.

Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” lives on the chart-topping A Gangsta’s Pain album. That project spent two non-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. “Wockesha” peaked at #20 on the Hot 100 chart.