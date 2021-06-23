NLE Choppa Challenges Moneybagg Yo & Other Rappers To Add Chlorophyll To Their Lean Drinking

Hip Hop culture has lost quite a few stars because of complications caused by the recreational drug known as lean. One teenage recording artist is now calling on his contemporaries to add a plant-based drink to their double cups.

NLE Choppa took to Twitter to present the #ChlorophyllChallenge. According to the “Shotta Flow” performer, he wants other rappers to add his own liquid Chlorophyll brand to their promethazine and codeine drinking routines.

“I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo. I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam,” tweeted NLE Choppa. He added a link to his website.

NLE Choppa specifically tagged fellow Tennessee native Moneybagg Yo in his #ChlorophyllChallenge tweet. As of press time, the chart-topping A Gangsta’s Pain album creator has yet to directly respond.

However, approximately 10 hours after NLE Choppa posted his challenge, Moneybagg Yo uploaded a photo to his Instagram Story. The picture included Moneybagg holding a bottle of Villon cognac.

Earlier this month, Villon released a promo video on YouTube starring Moneybagg Yo. The company’s Instagram page also features images with rappers like Calboy, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Snoop Dogg, and Rick Ross.

After bursting onto the music scene by declaring himself a “menace” on the “Shotta Flow” single in 2019, NLE Choppa earned a Gold plaque for the Top Shotta LP. He then switched his focus to meditation, veganism, and numerology with his full-length project From Dark To Light in November 2020.

NLE Choppa also began speaking out about the importance of mental health. The 18-year-old southerner spoke about that issue in February while appearing on Fox Soul’s The Mix.

“The problems we face, the trauma we see on a daily basis, how we’re treated just off the melanin skin that we got – a lot of people don’t know that they be facing a type of mental illness,” said Choppa. “They don’t know the things they’re seeing – all this police brutality – everything you feed your mind, your soul, your body, it affects you.”