Mo’Nique To Film Netflix Special After Settling Lawsuit, Beefing With D.L. Hughley & Aligning With 50 Cent

Mo’Nique is back on good terms with Netflix.
The comedian announced she’s filming a special for Netflix after settling a lawsuit against the streaming service. Mo’Nique commented on the reconciliation in a video posted on Netflix’s social media accounts on Tuesday (July 19).
“Can y’all believe this s###?” she asked in the clip. “I done came on home to Netflix.”
Mo’Nique continued, “I’m so excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special. Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother, director Mr. Lee Daniels, on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t wanna miss either of them. So y’all stay tuned, and thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real.”
Three years ago, Mo’Nique sued Netflix for racial and gender discrimination. She accused the streamer of lowballing her with a $500,000 offer for a stand-up special.
Last month, Mo’Nique and Netflix settled the 2019 lawsuit for an undisclosed sum. The comic reached a settlement after finding an ally in 50 Cent, who has supported her for months.
50 Cent spent much of 2022 campaigning for Mo’Nique to receive more opportunities in Hollywood amid blackballing allegations. But Mo’Nique also generated controversy by feuding with fellow comic D.L. Hughley over a headlining dispute. The comedians still haven’t resolved their issues after publicly clashing in May and June.