Mother Of Zion I’s Zumbi Asks For Investigation Into His Death To Proceed

Carolyn Gaines, the mother of the late Zumbi, wants to see progress in the homicide investigation into the Zion I member’s death.

Zumbi of Zion I passed away last August, but an investigation into his death has stalled.

Although initial reports suggested Zumbi died of COVID-19, police eventually opened a homicide investigation. The late rapper’s family believes he was killed in a physical altercation at a hospital.

Months later, Zumbi’s mother Carolyn Gaines is pleading for the investigation to move forward. She says there’s been no progress because police are waiting on a coroner’s report.

“I am dedicated to seeking justice for his killing,” she wrote in a statement. “My son did not die from COVID. My son did not die from a heart attack.”

She explained, “We are waiting for the Berkeley police to complete their homicide investigation. They say their delay is caused by not having a completed coroner’s report. I beg the officials to complete their official duties.”

Carolyn Gaines wants the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Allied Universal to be held responsible for her son’s death. She hopes the investigation will reveal how Zumbi truly died.

“I pray that as soon as the Alameda County District Attorney reviews the evidence that they will prosecute Alta Bates, Allied Universal and their employees for killing my beautiful son,” she wrote. “We ask for your consideration and understanding as this process moves forward.”

She added, “There will be a time for thoughtful, peaceful and considered action from the community. For now, we seek your respect, support and understanding as we grieve and seek answers.”

Read the entire statement by Zumbi’s mother below.