Ms Hustle Wins Battle Rap’s Woman of The Year Award After Heated Debate

Ms Hustle won the 2023 WOTY title following a year stacked with impressive performances against top male and female battlers.

Ms Hustle has been crowned battle rap’s 2023 Woman of the Year (WOTY) by Jay Blac’s annual panel following an intense hours-long debate that got pretty heated.

The Harlem native and Jim Jones signee was one of three favorites heading into the debate following a year that saw the talented women of battle rap showing out on some of the biggest cards and against top male and female competitors.

Brooklyn’s Jaz the Rapper and San Bernardino’s Coffee Brown completed the three-horse race with stacked 2023 resumes featuring former champions, main event placements and international battles.

On Tuesday (April 2), a panel of six battle rap aficionados hosted by Champion’s Reda debated for over three hours before crowning Ms. Hustle the 2023 Woman of the Year. After a lively discussion, the panel voted Jaz in the third spot, with Coffee placing second.

The panel cited Hustle’s dominating performances throughout the year, including winning her headlining clash against Tay Roc for the Baltimore veteran’s 50th URL battle and her battle against Casey Jay for an upcoming Netflix documentary.

QB Black Diamond and Casey Jay rounded out the Top. 5. Check out the other finalists below.

#WOTY 2023 Top 15 List 🏆🫱🏾‍🫲🏽



Thank you to everyone who donated and did the survey. Thank you to everyone who watched and for all the feedback.



Congratulations to @MSHUSTLE1271 💐 YOU ARE OUR WOMAN OF THE YEAR FOR 2023 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8Juj8HYI99 — 🚧 (@RedapuffenLOUD) April 3, 2024

WOTY wasn’t the only award on the night, with fans voting for several categories. Rocq Lee snagged Rookie of the Year, while Casey Jay won Body of the Year for her victory over Mazi.

Her Bardashian teammate, Jaz The Rapper, won 52% of the overall WOTY fan vote. Jaz also triumphed in three other categories, with fans agreeing she had the best performance, battle and round of 2023.

AllHipHop fans also voted for the WOTY Top. 3 as their leading trio, although in a different order, with Jaz first, Hustle second and Coffee third. They also made history, placing in the COTY rankings, the first time three women have ever done so.

Ms Hustle is set to collect her WOTY belt and $10,000 prizemoney at a ceremony later this month.