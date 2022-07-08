Murda Beatz Talks Bringing Different Worlds Together With “No Más” Featuring Quavo, J Balvin & Anitta

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Shane Lee “Murda Beatz” Lindstrom is best known as the producer behind hits such as Drake’s “Nice for What” and Chlöe’s “Have Mercy.” This week, the Grammy-nominated beatmaker dropped his own new single titled “No Más.”

The track includes contributions from American rapper Quavo, Colombian singer J Balvin, and Brazilian singer Anitta. Murda Beatz also worked with Pharrell Williams who served as co-producer for the collaboration.

“It’s a record I’m excited about, bringing four different worlds together; America, Colombia, Brazil, and Canada,” states Murda Beatz. “And, of course, having the chance to work alongside a legendary producer like Pharrell is incredible. It’s just the perfect record for the summer.”

Murda Beatz also presented an official “No Más” music video. The Jackson Tisi-directed visuals began trending in the Top 40 on YouTube since arriving on the platform yesterday.

Previously, Murda Beatz released “One Shot” featuring Wale and Blxst. The Canadian also collaborated with Quavo and fellow Migos member Takeoff for the Atlanta duo’s “Hotel Lobby” single.

Murda scored an Album Of The Year nomination at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for his production on Drake’s Views. He also has credit on forty Platinum and multi-Platinum singles and over twenty Billboard 200 #1 albums.

In 2021, Forbes magazine selected Murda Beatz for its annual 30 Under 30 list. The 28-year-old creative force joined other Hip Hop figures like Doja Cat, G Herbo, Lil Baby, London on da Track, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, and Saweetie.