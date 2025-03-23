Murda Mook Trades Bars With Loaded Lux On Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” Instrumental

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Murda Mook and Loaded Lux honored Kendrick Lamar’s love for battle rap with a fiery freestyle over his “TV Off” instrumental.

Murda Mook and Loaded Lux dropped a freestyle over Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off” instrumental on Friday (March 20), paying homage to the Compton rapper’s appreciation for battle rap culture.

The freestyle, released Friday (March 20), opens with a snippet of Kendrick Lamar praising the two battle rap legends during an interview before his Super Bowl Halftime performance earlier this year.

Loaded Lux kicks off the freestyle with his trademark intricate wordplay before Murda Mook steps in, introduced by a shout of “MURDAAAAAA,” a clever twist on Kendrick’s signature “MUSTAAAAAARD” ad-lib.

Earlier this year, Lamar spoke openly about his deep respect for battle rap and its prominent figures.

“My intent from day one was to always keep the nature of it as a sport,” Lamar explained. “I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle rap—Smack URL, from Murda Mook to [Loaded] Lux to Tay Roc, my bro Daylyt. This has always been the core definition of who I am. It’s been that way since day one.”

Kendrick shouting out battle rap, mentions URL, Mook, Lux, Roc and Daylyt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RzuEEtJlOu — bum (@BattleRapBum) February 6, 2025

This isn’t the first time Mook and Lux have shared a stage recently. In January, the duo performed during a private dinner event in NYC. The event celebrated BMX star Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick” sneaker collaboration. Jordan Brand co-hosted the event, featuring a fashion showcase of Sylvester’s apparel line.

Mook and Lux delivered customized verses highlighting Sylvester’s sneaker and apparel release during their performance.

The successful collaboration sparked widespread speculation about a possible Mook and Lux two-on-two battle.