Loaded Lux and Murda Mook reflect on Nigel Sylvester’s journey in their powerful freestyle, “Nigel’s Frame of Mind.”

Loaded Lux and Murda Mook have unveiled an official video following their performance, celebrating the launch of the highly anticipated Brick by Brick collection by BMX pro Nigel Sylvester and Jordan Brand.

The video features their freestyle, “Nigel’s Frame of Mind,” which offers a lyrical exploration of Nigel Sylvester’s thoughts at two crucial moments in his life—his current self, voiced by Loaded Lux, and his 20-year-old self, portrayed by Murda Mook.

The battle rap legends exchange bars and drop gems, all while reflecting on Sylvester’s remarkable journey.

Originally performed at a private preview for the collection in New York City this past January, the spoken-word piece is set at the iconic Brooklyn Banks, where Nigel honed his BMX skills from ages 15 to 25.

Both Loaded Lux and Murda Mook are styled in pieces from the Brick by Brick collection, which includes jackets, pants, T-shirts, BMX jerseys, and a unique brick-inspired Jordan sneaker—an exclusive colorway, marking a first for the brand.

The freestyle sent shockwaves through battle rap Twitter, with fans rallying for Loaded Lux and Murda Mook to form a 2-on-2 team. The buzz caught the attention of Nu Jerzey Twork, who tagged Rum Nitty with a bold challenge.

“Let’s get these n##### outta here,” he tweeted. Rum Nitty fired back with “Eazy call,” leading the Ultimate Rap League to respond with a gif of co-founder Smack White signaling plans to set up the battle.

Kendrick Lamar Shouts Out Loaded Lux & Murda Mook

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar gave a nod to Lux and Mook during an interview just days before his Super Bowl appearance. He highlighted the battle rap icons while discussing his approach to the art form.

“My intent from day one was always to keep it as a sport,” he explained. “I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle rap—Smack URL, from Murda Mook to [Loaded] Lux to Tay Roc, and my bro Daylyt. This has always been at the core of who I am, it’s been that way since day one.”