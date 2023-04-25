Mysonne Responds To Troy Ave AGAIN After “Taxi Robber” Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mysonne continued his feud with Troy Ave by dropping a new diss track in response to Troy’s “Taxi Robber” song.

Mysonne released another Troy Ave diss track on Tuesday (April 25).

Earlier this month, Mysonne took aim at Troy Ave in a song titled “Rolland.” Troy Ave fired back with a track called “Taxi Robber,” which referenced Mysonne’s past conviction for robbing two taxi drivers. Mysonne responded by dropping a new track via Instagram.

“FYI A Rat can’t beat me a NOTHING,” he wrote. “THIS IS FOR REAL N!&&@$ ONLY.. This ain’t Beef it’s Spiritual Warfare.. #GodsWork #BoycottBlackMurder.”

Mysonne’s latest diss featured him rapping over Jay-Z’s “Renegade” instrumental. He mocked Troy Ave for tweaking 50 Cent’s “Window Shopper” to create the “Taxi Robber” song.

“You ain’t just take the 50 dude’s raps/You took the n####’s whole style/Wow, how you do that?/There’s no more shame/S###, the game is over, there’s no more game/Same n#### that move bricks will snitch to your honor/And get his man killed and talk s### to his momma,” Mysonne rapped.

The issues between the Bronx rapper and Troy Ave resurfaced after the latter testified against Daryl “Taxstone” Campbell. Taxstone was convicted of shooting and killing Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

Taxstone was found guilty of manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in March. He awaits sentencing.