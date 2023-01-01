Mystery Surrounds Removal Of PartyNextDoor’s Music From Spotify And Apple Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans of Drake’s label OVO Sound have a few of his artists trending on social media, because they’re discographies have vanished from streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Fans of PartyNextDoor were left disappointed and confused on New Year’s Eve because his entire discography was inexplicably removed from popular streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

The news made #PartyNextDoor trend on Twitter as fans tried to figure out what was happening.

Some suspected it was due to a dispute with the musician’s record label, OVO Sounds, while others speculated that it was all part of a marketing ploy.

However, for PartyNextDoor’s fans, the news was a terrible way to end 2022.

Many took to social media to express their dismay and frustration, saying they felt “betrayed” by the sudden removal of the musician’s music.

Why is Partynextdoor music not on apple? pic.twitter.com/XhasYFZkD5 — Mari🫧 (@bigmari90) December 31, 2022

WHY IS PARTYNEXTDOOR OFF SPOTIFY pic.twitter.com/UEyuIRdfn3 — melody (@prettyygirlz) December 31, 2022

Earlier this month, Diddy surprised fans with a new single with PartyNextDoor titled ‘Sex in the Porsche,” which is still available.

However, the issue is more than just with PartyNextDoor’s music.

Fans of OVO Sound artists were left scratching their heads as albums from dvsn, Roy Woods, and Majid Jordan also suddenly vanished.

The disappearance of the music, which occurred for no known reason yet, has caused mass confusion.

Despite the removals, there has yet to be an official statement from OVO Sound or the artists regarding the disappearance of the music.

Drake formed OVO Sound after the release of Drake’s third studio album, Nothing Was the Same, in 2012.

The rap mega-star joined forces with long-time collaborators Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib to officially launch the record label.

Until more information becomes available, fans will have to continue to wait and wonder about the reason behind the sudden removal of their favorite artists’ music from streaming platforms.

Partynextdoor and apple must be beefing huh — Miyah (@miiiyah3x) January 1, 2023

PARTYNEXTDOOR 1 & 2 got removed from Spotify and Apple Music wtf pic.twitter.com/Haf4HMtDBe — dre (@aundre_kerr) December 31, 2022

THEY TOOK PARTYNEXTDOOR’S OLD MUSIC OFF SPOTIFY????? pic.twitter.com/r3HdmSEP3z — dai ➷ (@justsaydai) December 31, 2022